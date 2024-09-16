Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $195.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $195.29.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

