Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Stephen Blair Acquires 5,756 Shares

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Blair bought 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £12,835.88 ($16,785.51).

Stephen Blair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Stephen Blair purchased 23,948 shares of Dialight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,572.36 ($64,825.89).

On Friday, August 9th, Stephen Blair acquired 18,905 shares of Dialight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £32,705.65 ($42,769.26).

Dialight Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of LON DIA opened at GBX 269.10 ($3.52) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.87. Dialight plc has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The firm has a market cap of £107.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

