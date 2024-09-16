Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $132.11 on Monday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.86.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

