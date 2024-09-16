dForce USD (USX) One Day Volume Hits $14,529.59

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and $14,529.59 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00107746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010978 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99877639 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $5,343.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

