DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

DFILF stock remained flat at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

DFI Retail Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. DFI Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.