Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 55.4% in August

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,997. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

