Desjardins Reiterates “C$12.00” Price Target for AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

Desjardins set a C$12.00 price objective on AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$10.75 target price on shares of AGF Management and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.96.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at AGF Management

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$7.91 on Friday. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.18.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$128,317.00. In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,317.00. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,833.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 52,885 shares of company stock valued at $421,964. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

