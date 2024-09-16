Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Denka Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DENKF remained flat at $17.75 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. Denka has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $17.75.
Denka Company Profile
