Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFY shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

DFY opened at C$49.04 on Monday. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$35.48 and a twelve month high of C$50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 7.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.85. The firm has a market cap of C$5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 3.1395647 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

