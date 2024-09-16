DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00073129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019522 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006820 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,160.15 or 0.39978777 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

