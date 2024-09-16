Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $1,057.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,057.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,200.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,265.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

DECK stock opened at $935.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $910.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $920.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $484.02 and a 1-year high of $1,106.89.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.08, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

