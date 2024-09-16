Darktrace (LON:DARK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.85

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.85 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 583.80 ($7.63), with a volume of 722900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 584.40 ($7.64).

Darktrace Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,498.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 586.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 539.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Darktrace

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 223,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total value of £1,304,310.92 ($1,705,650.48). 39.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

