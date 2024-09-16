Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DARE Free Report ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 18,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.39. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $2.09. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

