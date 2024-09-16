Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.46. 55,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,027,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DQ. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $998.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,496,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,610 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 103.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 480,980 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $11,080,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

