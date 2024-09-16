Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.99% from the company’s previous close.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CGEM opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.12. Cullinan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $144,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,390.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.