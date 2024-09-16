crvUSD Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $70.28 million and $10.91 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One crvUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 70,431,314 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 70,406,664.01359418. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99756787 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $10,689,645.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

