Cronos Market Capitalization Reaches $2.10 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $4.93 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00040438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

