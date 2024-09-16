Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Up 4.6%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.30 and last traded at $134.74. Approximately 464,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,315,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.77.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.39.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Crocs by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 282.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $10,481,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $10,771,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Crocs by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

