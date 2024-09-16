Critical Survey: Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) versus Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Open Text and Canna-Global Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $5.77 billion 1.49 $465.09 million $0.62 51.85 Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 0 8 4 0 2.33 Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Open Text and Canna-Global Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Open Text presently has a consensus target price of $38.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.06%. Given Open Text’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Open Text is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Open Text has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and Canna-Global Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 8.06% 25.00% 6.44% Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Open Text beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation. It also provides cybersecurity cloud solutions to protect, prevent, detect, respond and quickly recover from threats across endpoints, network, applications, IT infrastructure and data, AI-led threat intelligence; and to protect critical information and processes through threat intelligence, forensics, identity, encryption, and cloud-based application security. In addition, the company offers business network cloud for digital supply chains and secure e-commerce ecosystems including digitize and automate procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes; IT operations management cloud for automation and advancement of IT support and asset management; and analytics & AI cloud solutions that offers artificial intelligence with practical usage to provide organizations with actionable insights and better automation, such as visualizations, advanced natural language processing and understanding, and integrated computer vision capabilities. In addition, it provides application automation cloud, developers cloud, and services. Further, it has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Accenture plc, Capgemini Technology Services SAS, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Tata Consultancy Services. Open Text Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

