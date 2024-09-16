Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $154.31 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

