Crane (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Up 18.9% in August

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 601,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Crane
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane
Crane Price Performance
Crane stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.92. The company had a trading volume of 215,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,709. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.57 and a 12-month high of $162.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.
Crane Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.
About Crane
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
