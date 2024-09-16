Crane (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Up 18.9% in August

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 601,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Get Crane alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crane

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Crane Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Crane by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,095,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,567,000 after buying an additional 79,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Crane by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,216,000 after buying an additional 685,230 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Crane by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,322,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,282,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crane by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,882,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.92. The company had a trading volume of 215,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,709. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.57 and a 12-month high of $162.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.