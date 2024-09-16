Crane (NYSE:CR) & Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Financial Contrast

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crane and Cavitation Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crane presently has a consensus target price of $155.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.36%. Given Crane’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than Cavitation Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $2.21 billion 3.96 $401.10 million $3.73 41.00 Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -0.58

This table compares Crane and Cavitation Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Cavitation Technologies. Cavitation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Cavitation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Cavitation Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and Cavitation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crane beats Cavitation Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil. The company also develops technology-based systems for various markets, including renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions, and crude oil yield enhancement, as well as small home appliances. Cavitation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

