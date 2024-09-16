Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.57 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.02 or 0.00006834 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $81.93 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00040656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

