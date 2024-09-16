Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $370.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $374.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.37. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

