Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 7,900 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

