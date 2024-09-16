Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after buying an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 686,433 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,704 shares of company stock worth $33,367,408. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Progressive Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PGR opened at $255.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $134.34 and a 12 month high of $256.74.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

