Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $75.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

