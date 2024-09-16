Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intuit by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,037,000 after buying an additional 63,209 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 157,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 274,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $655.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $636.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.56. The firm has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

