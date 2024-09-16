Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in BlackRock by 325.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 31.7% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.1% in the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $902.13.

NYSE:BLK opened at $885.73 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $903.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $857.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $814.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

