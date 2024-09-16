Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $19.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE KO opened at $71.41 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $307.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

