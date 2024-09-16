Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.55 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

