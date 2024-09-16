Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Core Molding Technologies worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 49,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $18.00 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $249,849.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $249,849.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $241,333.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,273.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

