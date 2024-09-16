CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.89

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 1072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point raised their target price on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,449,917.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 908,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,571,238.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,589 shares of company stock worth $2,568,664 over the last 90 days. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth $3,223,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 161,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

