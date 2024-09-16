Comparing BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) & MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Free Report) and BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:PVOTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of MusclePharm shares are held by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MusclePharm and BetterLife Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MusclePharm $50.04 million 0.00 -$12.87 million ($0.58) 0.00 BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$14.78 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

MusclePharm has higher revenue and earnings than BetterLife Pharma.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MusclePharm and BetterLife Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MusclePharm and BetterLife Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MusclePharm -38.51% N/A -169.56% BetterLife Pharma N/A -205.15% -147.23%

Summary

MusclePharm beats BetterLife Pharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products. The company also provides FitMiss branded sports nutrition products, which are formulated primarily for the female body to support women in the areas of weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and functional energy beverages under the Combat Energy and FitMiss Energy brands. It sells its products to various athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma, Inc. is an early stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. It also offers drug delivery platform technologies. Its product lines include capsules, tablets, and softgels; bulk powder; stick packs; beverages; oral solutions; lotions, creams, and gels; pet food additives; gum, mints, and candies; and sexual health products. It distributes its product under the Pivot Naturals brand. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

