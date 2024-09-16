Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. raised its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

