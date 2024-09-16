Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $92.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $247,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $641,516.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,084,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,629,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $247,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 597,702 shares of company stock worth $48,088,422 in the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after purchasing an additional 412,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $221,858,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of -148.28 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.