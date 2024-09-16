City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 643,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193,385 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 351,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

