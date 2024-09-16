City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 85,323 Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,323 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 217.6% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 61,847 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 157.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,376 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000.

Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $9.13 on Monday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

