City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,007,666 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,124,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 272,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 188,115 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,388,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 430,191 shares during the period.

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.70 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

