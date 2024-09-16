City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $35.08 Million Stock Position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the quarter. The China Fund makes up about 3.0% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $35,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The China Fund in the second quarter worth $390,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 336,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,030,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Price Performance

NYSE:CHN opened at $9.52 on Monday. The China Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

