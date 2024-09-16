City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 33,000 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

