Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.88.

NYSE DE opened at $394.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $417.46. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

