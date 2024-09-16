Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $394.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.12. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $403.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

