Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $8.01 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 189.8% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 27,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $237.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.82. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $242.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

