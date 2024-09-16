Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $42.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $42,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,845,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $230.72 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.27 and a 200-day moving average of $222.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

