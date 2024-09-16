Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 21,799 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 247.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $366.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

