Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

About Cinedigm

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

