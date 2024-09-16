Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $288.87 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $204.15 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.03.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

