Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.23

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

Shares of Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Chorus Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.7539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47.

About Chorus

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.