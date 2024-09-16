China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of SXTC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 26,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,580. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.39.
About China SXT Pharmaceuticals
