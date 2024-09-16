China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of SXTC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 26,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,580. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.39.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

